Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who became a household name right after the release of her smashing hit ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Pushpa The Rise’, recently revealed that the song was offered to her when she was in the middle of separation with actor Naga Chaitanya.

During a recent interaction, the 35-year-old actress spilled the beans about how then her friends and family members wanted her to sit at home and do nothing like an item number. However, Samantha had other plans. Read on to know the scoop.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her interview with Miss Malini revealed that since she did not do any wrong she was more than willing to do the song. “When I was offered ‘Oo Antava’, it was in the middle of the separation. After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’”, said Samantha adding, “Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’. But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it’.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu further stated, “I just thought, ‘why should I hide?’ I did not do anything wrong. I was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime.” The actress continued, “I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100%, it did not work out. But, I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something I didn’t do.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga took to social media to announce their separation in October 2021. The two at the time shared that were parting ways. Talking about the same, Samantha later in her appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7 told that her divorce from the actor was bitter.

