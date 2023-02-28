Samantha is one of the most bankable and talented actresses in the country right now. The beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and we especially love her fashion sense. From her red carpet appearances, to airport wardrobe to her city sightings, we love her style and how she plays with comfort and chicness at the same time. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she was having a great time in Ibiza with her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya and got trolled by moral police for her fancy beach outfit but guess what, she gave a savage reply to all the trolls with her ‘middle finger’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Sam has always made headlines for her impeccable taste in fashion. She gives two cents to the trolls and haters and does what she wants to and always impresses us with her fashion sense.

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2018 that Samantha went on trip to Ibiza with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and shared lovely postcard pictures of herself from the beautiful destination.

In one of the pictures, Samantha wore a s*xy beach outfit and shared it on Instagram with a caption that read, “Inner peace 😎”.

Reacting to her picture on social media, moral police started trolling the actress and a user commented, “Be like a indian girl India have a great culture please don’t post pics worst pic I’m confused u looking like a boy.”

Another user commented, “Still i didnt understand why you dont wear clothes properly r u married or not exposing queen.”

A third user commented, “Keep this type of photoshoots in your bedroom not in the minds of young people😡😒😒”

After Samantha read a few comments online, she gave a savage comeback to the troll in a 3-part Instagram story. The first story read, “For all those of you who thought you had a say in how I should live my life after marriage.” The second part had a middle finger and the third part read, “Thankyou,” according to Behindwoods.

Kudos to the actress for boldly dealing with trolls and the moral police!

