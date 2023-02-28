Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest upcoming films in Indian cinema. We have seen how a sequel shoots up after an unexpected success of part 1 on a pan-India level. After the historic success of Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2, expectations are sky-high from the Pushpa sequel. Director Sukumar knows how much weight he’s carrying on his shoulder and is trying his best to nail everything about the film. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Pushpa released in December 2021 and was a huge box office success. Especially the Hindi version did phenomenal business by raking in over 100 crores and that too during Covid times. With such success, the sequel was expected to go on floors within a quick succession. However, for one or the other reason, the film got delayed multiple times and finally, is back on track!

Now, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, director Sukumar and the makers are stressing on creating a satisfying teaser of Pushpa 2. As it’s already late and hype is at its peak, the director doesn’t want to compromise even on the film’s teaser. It is learnt that Sukumar wasn’t happy with the final cut of a glimpse that was shot earlier.

As per the latest development, Pushpa 2 makers are now putting in huge money as per Sukumar’s demand in producing a power-packed teaser. If everything falls in place, we’ll get to see the film’s glimpse on Allu Arjun’s birthday i.e. 8th April 2023. As of now, the team is putting its best efforts into delivering the best possible outcome to the audience.

Let’s hope Pushpa 2 teaser arrives as per the reported schedule!

