Superstar Allu Arjun has always ruled the hearts of nations. Time and again, Be it the audience or the celebrities, the superstar has left everyone impressed with his performance. The evidence of the same has recently been witnessed when Ranbir Kapoor was seen expressing his wish to play Allu Arjun’s character.

In a recent event, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the films that really impacted him in terms of performance, the first name he said was Allu Arjun.

Ranbir Kapoor said “Just in last two years I think three films that impacted me in terms of performances would be Allu Arjun in Pushpa.” Further to which he also said Alia Bhatt in Gangubai and RRR were impactful for him.

Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor also said, “All these films impacted me a lot, as an audience, and even as an actor, I was like wow, If I had gotten a character like this, it would have been so nice”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, last year Allu Arjun signed some big brands and currently, he is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule.

