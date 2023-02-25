R Madhavan is one of the popular actors in the Indian entertainment industry who has given some memorable performances in both Tamil films and Hindi films. His notable works include Alai Payuthey (2000), Minnale (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and the Tanu Weds Manu series.

Besides his amazing acting skills, the actor is loved for his generous and ground-to-earth nature. However, he is also one of the actors who knows how to give it back to trolls who try to insult him or his work for no apparent reason. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2021, Amit Sadh, who worked with Madhavan in the web series ‘Breathe’, took to his Twitter and dedicated a post to him. The actor wrote on Twitter, “BROTHER … MADDY SIR … you have inspired me with those ( THIRTY MINUTES) yet again … love you bro … more when we meet next,” which is now deleted.

Soon after his tweet, several netizens flooded to comment section of the tweet sharing their opinion about the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor. However, one user tried to troll the actor by calling him an ‘alcoholic and drug addict’.

The Twitter user went on to say that Madhavan’s addiction has ruined his career and life. “Maddy was once my hearthrob ❤️💞 But Now It’s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs…While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes They speak it all..!,” the user wrote in her now-deleted tweet.

Take a look at it below:

R Madhavan was quick to notice the tweet and come up with a reply to it. Madhavan came up with a hilarious reply to the fan as he took a hilarious dig at her ‘diagnoses’. He trolled her by writing that he is now worried for her patients. He wrote, “Oh… So that’s your diagnosis? I am worried for YOUR patients. Maybe you need a Docs appointment. .”

Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment. . https://t.co/YV7dNxxtew — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2021

Soon, Madhavan’s ‘Breath’ co-star Amit Sadh also noticed the tweet of the fan and decided to school her. In his tweet, Amit Sadh expressed how it is heartbreaking for him to watch people misusing Twitter and freedom of speech. He wrote, “Really … he is one of the most genuine people / artist /geniuses we have…My heart breaks, how people miss using Twitter and the freedom of speech … I hope you learn not to make such nasty statements…About anyone ! Find peace my love !”

