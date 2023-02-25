After facing a sad year at the box office in 2022, Akshay Kumar has kick-started 2023 with his new film Selfiee. Co-starring Emraan Hashmi and others the film, which is helmed by Raj Mehta, hit the theatres, yesterday, i.e., Feb 24. The film is receiving mixed to a positive response from the audience and critics after the lead actors promoted the film extensively. Before the film hit the screens, Akshay sat for a detailed interview with a leading news channel, part of which has already made it to the web.

However, there’s a promo of the interview that’s doing the rounds for all the wrong reasons. Recently, we came across the promo that sees Akki breaking down after being asked about his mother.

The clip in question is from Akshay Kumar’s same interview with the news channel that is being widely spread and the reason is the journalist’s question. While speaking on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat show, Akshay Kumar was asked, “jabse aapki maa gayi hai, tabse aapki koi film hit nahi hui”. However soon after, he was seen breaking down into tears.

Ever since the video surfaced on the web, netizens are bashing the journalist for being insensitive toward Akshay Kumar. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Yeh kaisa question hua.. Really shame Ma aur film na chalna yeh dono alag matter hai.. Matlab TRP k liye kuch bhi bolo,” while another said, “That is so shameful. Why would you ask someone such a heartbreaking question? Akshay seems so uncomfortable in answering that. There needs to be some limits. Shame!”

Jabse Aapki Maa Gayi hein tabse Aapki koi bhi film hit nahin hui💔#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/h6ddquvdLG — ༄༒Swєtα🔥࿐ (@Swetaakkian) February 24, 2023

“Inn ne isko promo tak bana diya? Itna niche kaun gir sakta hai yaaaar. Pehli baat yeh puchne wala question nhi tha interview mei. Upar se ne isko promo ki tarah use Kiya. The level of the media in India is seriously degrading,” wrote a third user.

“Ghatiya journalists me bhi sabse ghatiya hai ye @sudhirchaudhary,” wrote a fourth reader.

Meanwhile, his latest film Selfiee’s an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. In the future, Akshay has an interesting lineup of films including OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the biopic on C Sankaran.

