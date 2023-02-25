It was a surprise on Friday as the opening of Selfiee was quite low at the box office. The first day numbers were expected to be decent at least and even with the bare minimum expectations, 6-8 crores could well have come.

However, the film just couldn’t find audience in the morning and afternoon shows, and then there wasn’t much that moved in the evening and night shows either. As a result, Friday numbers came as 2.55 crores.

One just didn’t see this coming since from the core credentials perspective, there is a lot of credibility attached to Selfiee. Akshay Kumar is the superstar in the lead, Raj Mehta is the director who has delivered a 200 Crore Club blockbuster with Good Newwz and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is a premium production house. Moreover.

With Star Studios on board, the film saw very good market placement for itself too. Hence, one just didn’t fathom this kind of an opening.

So what happens from here? Well, the film had seen decent to good to very good reviews coming its way, but the issue is that there is hardly an audience base that has watched the film due to which the word of mouth would need to be really rapid for maximum reach. There is no competition from any other film around it so all that Selfiee needs to do is keep the audience interest alive in and then hope for a massive turnaround.

