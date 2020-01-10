Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): The Film Now Goes Past Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth Starrer 2.0 (Hindi)

Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): As the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer closed 2nd week at a strong note of 53.46 crores, the overall domestic business reached a total of 181.36 crores nett. This takes the gross total of Good Newwz to 214 crores.

In overseas, the film has collected 65.14 crores in two weeks and the worldwide total thus becomes 279.10 crores.

With this mark, Good Newwz has leveled up by one more place in Top-grossing Bollywood films worldwide. Good Newwz has crossed 2.0 (Hindi)’s lifetime business i.e. 275 crores in two weeks and is ready to take on films like Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Raees (287.71 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores) and Hindi Medium (304.57 crores) in coming days.

Check out the complete list below:

Good Newwz is also the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 in overseas. The film is led by Gully Boy which did a business of 71 crores. It will be interesting to see if Good Newwz can cross Gully Boy to secure 3rd position in the list. The first two films which did most business in overseas in 2019 are War (91.58 crores) & Bharat 75.99 crores.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the grand success of the film and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for the film as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

