Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Fans Trend #HeroOfTheNextDecade For The ‘War’ Superstar

Millennial superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today and is totally defying age in all forms. As the actor gracefully embraces a new year of his life, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that even now he makes the women go weak on their knees. With all the love flowing, his fans took onto Twitter and started trending #HeroOfTheNextDecade to mark his birthday today.

The superstar made a powerful debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and went on to become a household name with his terrific craft and prolific work. He received humongous critical acclamation, fan love, and commercial success in his career. To highlight the grandeur of the day, fans all over have started pouring in their love for the superstar and the caption #HerooftheNextDecade is trending high over twitter. Earlier #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan was trending and now this, just proves that his fan love knows no bound.

With the massive fandom that the actor possesses, we find love for him all over our feeds. Some of the tweets read like, “A true hero is the one who doesn’t let his health take over his passion! You are an Inspiration to the millions of souls! Happy Birthday Hrithik, #HeroOfTheNextDecade”, “Hrithik has proven time and again that he can portray any character with perfection and his latest releases, WAR and Super 30, he showed that he is a true superstar!

#HeroOfTheNextDecade is surely gonna rock the upcoming years!” amongst the plethora that we can see on our social media.

A true hero is the one who doesn’t let his health take over his passion! You are an Inspiration to the millions of souls! Happy Birthday Hrithik, #HeroOfTheNextDecade pic.twitter.com/roZbQKYFeZ — Sim (@iamsimpreet) January 10, 2020

Happy Birthday to the man who let’s his light shine so bright that others see their way out of the dark. May the joy and love that you have spread in this world come back to you manifold! Love you Duggu Bhaiya!

Via @RoshanEshaan #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan #HeroOfTheNextDecade pic.twitter.com/QVpVO13dw2 — Hrithik Roshan Planet (@PlanetHrithik) January 10, 2020

Hrithik has proven time and again that he can portray any character with perfection and his latest releases, WAR and Super 30, he showed that he tha true superstar! #HeroOfTheNextDecade is surely gonna rock the upcoming years! pic.twitter.com/4QljLlvKtM — Rishi Dubey (@iAmRishiDubey) January 10, 2020

Hrithik has been rocking the silver screen with his enthralling performance giving us hits back to back. We can't wait to see what wonders he will do next. #HeroOfTheNextDecade pic.twitter.com/0s8skAU0XM — chinki 【 100 % फ़ॉलोबैक 】 (@TweetChorni_) January 10, 2020

Hrithik has always charmed his way to the hearts of the audience with his talent, dance, looks and his characters. Super 30 and War clearly left us stunned. No doubt, he is the #HeroOfTheNextDecade too! 🙌🏻💕❤ pic.twitter.com/bEDJeFJU3q — Bijin Adian 100k (@bijinbiju2) January 10, 2020

Hrithik’s acting skills and action sequences have kept him at the top of the Bollywood. With delivering hard-hitting performances like Super 30 and War in 2019, the year totally belonged to him. Fans have been drooling over his league apart performance and he has been trending over ever since

