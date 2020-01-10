When Deepika Padukone Went On An Adorable Coffee Date With Shammi Kapoor

Deepika Padukone with time has become the leading actress in the Hindi film industry and the actress deserves all the applaud. While the actress enjoys a huge fan-base, she is adored by a lot of big names in the industry as well. One of the most iconic fans has to be Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather Late Shammi Kapoor, who wanted to go on a coffee date with the actress and below is everything you would want to know.

It was back in 2010, according to reports, the legendary actor had tweeted then that he would want to have a cup of coffee with Deepika at his residence. He wrote, “Hi Deepika–would like you to communicate maybe could meet over a cup of coffee at my place— love, Shammi uncle.”

Deepika who had missed the tweet at the moment later took the opportunity and replied to the star. Later she also spoke about how she is his huge fan. At the time, the actress was shooting for her film Lafangey Parindey alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and also had Break Ke Baad in her kitty.

Finally, after rescheduling it for a long time the two met and had their time. Later expressing her joy the actress had written, “‘Guys!by far one of the best and most memorable days of my life! thank u, @shamsheraj uncle, for a wonderful wonderful evening…:-)”

Guys!by far one of the best and most memorable days of my life!thank u @shamsheraj uncle for a wonderful wonderful evening…:-) — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 6, 2010

For the unversed, Shami Kapoor’s grandson Ranbir and Deepika were dating each other for two long years and were it couple in the industry.

On the work front, Deepika saw the release of her film Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

