Renuka Shahane On JNU Violence: “Most People Think That We Should Only Act In Movies & Shut Our Mouth”

The nationwide protest against the government passed CAA and the recently happened JNU violence is making the most number of headlines. While we have seen many B-townies expressing their views, some taking sides, many diplomatic, now it is Renuka Shahane who has expressed her opinion.

Renuka is known for her opinion on several issues in the country. Now she has come out and spoken about the ongoing violence. She expressed how she fails to understand why the government is dividing the country on the lines of religion at such a time when the economy of the country is already down.

When she was asked in an interview about Bollywood’s take on the ongoing situation in an interview with Sputnik, she said, “Bollywood is not separate from society or let’s not even call Bollywood or Hindi film industry or the Indian film industry because when we talk about Bollywood, we leave out the range of people who are from West Bengal, Punjab, South India, and people from different professions who have come out in the open and voiced their opinions.”

It was recently we saw Deepika Padukone visiting the JNU and lending her support to the protest. Her step did bring appreciation but it also bought backlash.

Talking about the stance in general, Renuka said, “We are as diverse in Bollywood as we are in our country. We are the citizens of our country much more than the professions we belong to. We might be in the glam world but that doesn’t mean we are not common citizens of this country.”

“Most people think that we should only act in movies and shut our mouth otherwise and that’s ridiculous because of the expectation that we should only entertain and come home and that we are not thinking or living individuals is really sad” she added.

It was recently we saw Renuka calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s IT cell and warning them to not spread rumours that have no base at all.

