Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Review: Will Prove To Be Ajay Devgn’s One Of The Top Grossers Of All Time

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Review: Star Cast- Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar

Director- Om Raut

Producer- Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Review: Expectations

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the brave story of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare from an important chapter of Maratha History. The film starring some of the most talented and popular stars in Bollywood has been set on a huge scale and has gained some really good buzz in past one month. The trailers of the film have worked well and the film is expected to start the year 2020 on a high note. Last year, URI: The Surgical Strike released in the same period and proved to be a historic hit. It will be interesting to see if Tanhaji which has been made on a much bigger budget, do something like that.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Review: Impact

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is easily one of the best shot films in Bollywood. The canvas is grand, the cinematography is absorbing and the camerawork really adds the value to storytelling. The best factors of the film are its performances. Be it Ajay Devgn who is in lead, Saif Ali Khan who is an antagonist or Sharad Kelkar who plays a small but integral role of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, everyone is impressive. The screenplay, however, is not that great as it appeared from trailers. The grand entry of Tanhaji, the introductory scene of Shivaji and the battle scene that follows make for a clap worthy start and it looks like the stage is set for an overwhelming affair. However, things get slow after that. There are a few high points in between but not great enough to make you feel ecstatic. The drama never absorbs you completely in it and that’s why even the brilliantly choreographed action sequences and the climax doesn’t evoke the desired reactions.

Overall, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still a very good film thanks to the cinematography, performances and action sequences. However, it fails to be a great film due to less compelling drama.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has got a good start all India and a very good start in Maharashtra. Tanhaji is a 3D release and most of the audience will watch it in this format which means higher ticket prices will benefit the film. If not excellent, the film will get very good word-of-mouth from the audience which will lead it towards a strong lifetime total. There are huge expectations from Maharashtra territory which single-handedly can contribute hugely. If this territory performs in an excellent way then Tanhaji can cross 200 crore mark. Otherwise, a 175 crore lifetime looks realistic as of now which means it will be amongst Ajay Devgn’s top grossers of All Time.

The film is clashing with Chhapaak which won’t affect it much. Further, there’s no major release at Box Office next week. On the whole, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has to fight its own limitations.

