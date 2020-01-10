Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas Enjoys The Game Of Cricket In Between Shots

Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas who was last seen on the big screen in Edakkad Battalion 06, has been quite busy from the past number of months following the shoot of his upcoming projects. The dashing actor who last month wrapped up his Malayalm thriller venture Forensic, is all busy these days with the shoot of his superhero film, Minnal Murali.

The Malayalam actor who is quite active on his Instagram account with over 3.5 Million followers took his account to share pictures and a video from in between shots of his film. The young actor in the pictures can be seen enjoying the game of cricket.

In the first post, the actor shared a video where he can be seen hitting a boundary along with a picture and a caption that read:

“Fun at shoot ! #funatshoot #cricket 📸”

In the second post, the actor isn’t that lucky this time in terms of hitting a boundary. Tovino is seen attempting a six but instead, he misses to connect the bat with the ball which ultimately results with his stumps getting uprooted.

The actor along with the picture wrote: “Just miss!! കൊണ്ടിരുന്നേൽ കാണാരുന്നു 😋#cleanbowled #triedforahugesix 📸”

Talking about Tovino’s Minnal Murali, cine-goers will get to see the actor in a new role in the film, as he will be seen portraying the character with superpowers.

The Tovino Thomas starrer also has Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram, Femina George, Aju Varghese, Harishree Ashokan along with others in pivotal roles.

Minnal Murali is being helmed by director Basil Joseph. With Minnal Murali it is for the second time where the director-actor duo of Basil and Tovino have teamed up for a film project.

Prior to Minnal Murali, Basil & Tovino had worked together for 2017 release Godha.

Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters banner.

The Tovino Thomas starrer is slated for release on the auspicious occasion of Onam in 2020.

The film will hit big screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.

