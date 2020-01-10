BREAKING! Salman Khan Announces His Next ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, To Release On Eid 2021

Post-Dabangg 3, Salman Khan may be gearing up for the release of his Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but already has given an Eidi for 2021 to his fans. Yes, you heard that right! Salman minutes ago announced his Eid 2021 film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, and below is all you need to know.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter to announce his Eid 2021 release, which is titled as ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji, the director of a recent successful project like Akshay Housefull 4. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this comes in as a great surprise for his fans as well as cine-goers who weren’t expecting any such announcement at this point.

While other details regarding the cast are still under wraps, fans already have all the reasons to rejoice. Can you even keep calm anymore?

Salman Khan himself took to his Twitter to make the big announcement as he wrote, “Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI …. STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA … DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial”

Within seconds, the tweet is viral all across the social media platform and has witnessed as many as 1000+ retweets and 4.2K likes.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is slated for a release this Eid. The movie has been directed by Prabhudheva and will witness Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

