Tanhaji VS Chhapaak Box Office Screen Count Fight Results, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz Retains A Good Chunk

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak have finally locked horns at the box office today. This clash is certainly something to watch out for as both the movies are getting floored with positive word-of-mouth. While the battle of numbers is on, let’s take a look at which movie had an upper hand in terms of screen count.

As per the trade estimates, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has witnessed a release in around 3300-3400 screens across the country, which is highly impressive considering the high buzz of its competitor i.e. Chhapaak. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone starrer has surprisingly got itself a screen count of 1800-1900. As of now, we can clearly say that Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer will have an edge at the box office over Chhapaak during the first week.

Akshay Kumar led Good Newwz has managed to retain itself a decent count of around 800-850 screens in India for its third-week run. The race for the 200 crore mark is still very much on!

Speaking about the new releases, though both Tanhaji and Chhapaak are inspired by real-life events, they belong to very different genres altogether. Thus audience will have a gala time with lots of options to enjoy including Good Newwz.

Meanwhile, at a time when the entire nation is going through a political turmoil over the government’s imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 or CAA, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” director Om Raut feels the general environment of the country is that of pride and patriotism.

