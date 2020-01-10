As Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Step Back As Senior Royals, Madame Tussauds London Move Their Wax Statues Away From The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted their ways from the royal family recently. In an official statement on their Instagram page, the couple shared, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Their separation from the royal family has received a great response from the netizens. The hashtag #Megxit has been trending on the internet since yesterday. Well, post this, Madame Tussauds London has moved the wax statues of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry away from Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The official Twitter account of Madame Tussauds London also took to their Twiter page to share the pic. The caption reads, “We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit”.

Check out the tweet below:

We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

In a statement, Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London said, “Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

