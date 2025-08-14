When Friends first premiered, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green flaunted shoulder-length hair. However, by the second season, her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, introduced a new short, layered cut that created a massive buzz back in the ’90s. It became The Rachel hairstyle. The layered cut wasn’t limited to the screens; it went viral overseas and became a trend that women still follow.

However, despite being a trendsetter in hairstyle, Aniston still feels envious of Kate Middleton’s glossy blow-dried hairstyle. In an interview, the actress admitted that if anyone can give her ‘hair envy,’ it’s Middleton. So, what’s special about Middleton’s signature hairstyle, and how do these women make a difference in the hair styling department for people like us? Scroll ahead to read.

Rachel Green, icono de la moda en los 90s. pic.twitter.com/pJZnOBgpt9 — RETRO. (@ImagenRetro) December 12, 2018

Jennifer Aniston Is Envious Of Kate Middleton’s Hairstyle?

Kate Middleton’s hairstylist Richard Ward once shared that Middleton’s Chelsea blow-dry gets fewer requests in salons than the Rachel hairdo. But Jennifer Aniston had something else to say about it. During an interview with Marie Claire, the Friends actress said that if anyone who could make her envious, it was Kate Middleton. She added, “Kate Middleton. Does she do her hair herself? She’s got a hard job, being scrutinized like that. When I have a bad hair day, my hair just goes in a clip.”

While both of their hairstyles look quite easy, whoever has tried it at home knows that it’s anything but easy. Rachel’s iconic rolled up layers or the glossy blow dry of Kate Middleton takes a huge amount of time and precision. Back when Friends used to air, women went crazy about Rachel’s haircut. As per Mental Floss, in 1996, an Alabama stylist noted that almost 40 percent of her clients asked for the Rachel haircut – so it’s pretty clear how massively iconic that was. On the other hand, after Middleton went viral after getting engaged to Prince William in 2010, her Chelsea blow-dry left everyone in a frenzy in the UK. Hair salons reportedly picked up that style, and as per Vogue, women wanted to have that voluminous, glossy look.

Throwback when the blow-dry became known as the Chelsea Blow-Dry because the hair was so iconic. pic.twitter.com/qN1LAIGaIn — Toria (@toriaa_h) March 6, 2022

So, how did the Rachel haircut happen? Speaking of the birth of the haircut, Jennifer Aniston told Marie Claire, “My manager at the time said, ‘You have to do something with your hair—it’s horrible!’ I walked into the salon, and Chris just lopped it off. I mean, at that point it was pretty much The Rachel.” But it was too difficult to achieve. In the same conversation, she said, “The Rachel was high maintenance. I’d curse Chris every time I had to blow-dry. It took three brushes—it was like doing surgery!” Over the years, JenAn has seen a varied range of hairstyles, but what has stayed with her fans is her Rachel cut.

While everyone was crazy about her iconic Rachel hairstyle, she was all about Kate Middleton’s blow-dried look. Did you know?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did You Know? Taylor Swift Crafted Life Of A Showgirl During Eras Tour – Pre-Sale Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News