For millions of viewers, Friends and The Big Bang Theory are not just sitcoms—they’re comfort shows. Whether it’s winding down after work, binge-watching on weekends, or rewatching favorite episodes during tough days, these two sitcoms have quietly become part of people’s daily routines and comfort shows. Their humor, warmth, and recognizable character dynamics feel like returning to familiar company.

But now, a big change is coming for fans who rely on Netflix for their rewatches. In a recent development, it has been announced that Netflix will remove these shows by the end of this month. It feels like a gentle reminder that even the stories we keep returning to sometimes move away.

Friends’ Final Streaming Date On Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed that Friends will leave the platform on 30 December 2025, as per The Telegraph. The Big Bang Theory will also exit the same day, and How I Met Your Mother is expected to follow soon afterward. The update has left many viewers disappointed, especially those who revisit these shows regularly for their feel-good nostalgia and comforting humor.

These sitcoms have remained among the most-streamed shows for years because their characters feel relatable and their humor stays fresh no matter how often you watch them.

Friends featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The series aired from 1994 to 2004 and continues to have a strong fan following even after two decades. It also received several major awards, including six Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Big Bang Theory is another show preparing to leave Netflix. It ran from 2007 to 2019 and became a favorite for viewers who enjoyed light humor mixed with quirky characters. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Mayim Bialik created memorable on-screen chemistry that helped the show win ten Primetime Emmy Awards.

Fans who grew up with these shows or discovered them later often turn to them for comfort. The news of their exit has left many feeling emotional because they have played such a big role in everyday entertainment.

Where To Watch Friends & The Big Bang Theory?

Well, apart from Netflix, both Friends and The Big Bang Theory are also set to leave Amazon Prime Video in India, as per JustWatch. So if you were hoping to switch platforms and continue your binge, that won’t be an option either. In US, both shows are available on HBO Max.

However, the shows won’t disappear entirely. Viewers can still rent or purchase episodes on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, the Sky Store, and Rakuten TV, making sure you don’t lose access to your comfort rewatches even after the streaming exit.

