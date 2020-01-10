Good Newwz Box Office Day 14: Has An Excellent Second Week, Set To Be A Super Success!

Good Newwz has done excellent business in its second week with collections staying quite good right through. The footfalls were quite steady even on the weekdays with over 4 crores coming on Wednesday and Thursday. In fact Thursday collections stand at 4 crores*, which is quite good given the fact that this has been a regular working week with no partial holidays either.

The total of the Akshay Kumar led film is now 181.31 crores* and by the time the weekend is through it would have gone past the lifetime business of 2.0 (Hindi). From there the next target would be Mission Mangal which should be crossed before end of third week. Post that it would be Housefull 4 and once that happens, Good Newwz would be the superstar’s biggest grosser ever.

As a leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan has seen a triple century (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) as well as a double century (3 Idiots) but then these films were primarily Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrers respectively. Good Newwz is one film where she and Akshay Kumar are in an equal capacity and hence the film’s blockbuster success holds all the more weight. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have contributed well to the Karan Johar and Raj Mehta film as well which means the super success of Good Newwz would only add on to their repertoire.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

