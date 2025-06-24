In the lead-up to Prime Day 2025, scheduled for July 12th to 14th, Prime Video has announced a robust slate of 17 highly anticipated Indian and international titles across multiple languages. These include Hindi, Telugu, English, and Korean originals, along with globally loved franchises, all set to drop in the coming weeks.

1. The Traitors (Hindi)

Release Schedule: Premiered June 12, new episodes every Thursday at 8 PM

Plot: Hosted by Karan Johar, this Hindi adaptation of the international reality show pits contestants against each other as they uncover hidden “traitors” among them—all while forming alliances and facing dramatic betrayals.

2. Panchayat Season 4

Release Date: June 24

Plot: Abhishek Tripathi returns to Phulera village as life throws new curveballs at him and the familiar quirky residents. The slice-of-rural-life comedy continues to blend humor, heart, and satire.

3. Uppu Kappurambu (Telugu)

Release Date: July 4

Plot: A fictional village is thrown into chaos due to a bizarre issue—there’s no space left in the graveyard. This social satire explores how an unusual crisis triggers unexpected politics and solutions. Stars Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, and Babu Mohan.

4. Ground Zero

Release Date: June 20

Plot: This action-thriller follows an undercover officer (Emraan Hashmi) dealing with internal threats while balancing personal turmoil. Co-starring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, it’s packed with twists and suspense.

5. Heads of State

Release Date: July 2

Plot: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba headline this action-comedy about two feuding world leaders forced to join an elite agent to stop a global threat. Espionage meets slapstick chaos in this Hollywood original.

6. Ballard (Bosch: Legacy Universe)

Release Date: July 9

Plot: Set in the world of Bosch: Legacy, this spin-off follows Detective Renée Ballard as she takes on cold cases and corruption in Los Angeles, continuing the noir tone with new depth and danger.

7. Dexter: Resurrection

Release Date: July 12

Plot: The dark and conflicted vigilante Dexter Morgan returns in this new chapter, picking up years later with fresh secrets, a new city, and a familiar thirst for justice. Weekly episodes follow his moral tightrope.

8. Deep Cover

Now Streaming

Plot: A mismatched duo (Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom) must infiltrate a criminal underworld while pretending to be a couple. A fast-paced action-comedy with heart and explosions.

9. The Monkey

Now Streaming

Plot: Theo James stars in this horror-comedy based on a Stephen King short story, where a haunted toy monkey wreaks havoc on a family. Darkly funny with spine-chilling thrills.

K-Drama Highlights Streaming Now

10. Good Boy

Episodes: Premiered May 31, new episode every Saturday & Sunday

Plot: A former boxer turned vigilante joins a secret team solving cold cases. Starring Park Bo-Gum, the series blends action, humor, and heart.

11. Head Over Heels

Episodes: Premiered June 23, new episode every Monday & Tuesday

Plot: A high school shaman must save her crush from a tragic fate. This fantasy-romance series features Choo Young-Woo and Choi Yi-Hyun in a tale of fate, love, and the supernatural.

Prime Video’s multi-genre slate is expected to keep audiences hooked throughout the Prime Day window, with more announcements—including anime and regional film debuts—expected soon.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Iconic ’90s Slasher Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Leaving Netflix — Watch It Before June 30!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News