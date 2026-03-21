The Sonic the Hedgehog film series is on a roll with no signs of stopping. With Paramount announcing the release date of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie, it’s time to take a look at everything we know so far about the plot, the characters, and the possible video game inspirations.

Sonic The Hedgehog: Release Date & Cast

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2027, and the film will feature multiple new and recurring characters. The main trio of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) will still be the main stars of the show, alongside Tom Wachowski (played by James Marsden) and Maddie Wachowski (played by Tika Sumpter).

Also returning for the fourth film are Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves), whose survival was teased at the end of the third film, as well as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey), whose fate had thus far been ambiguous. The film has also cast Ben Kingsley and Nick Offerman in undisclosed voice roles, with Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade in unknown roles.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 4’: Introduces Amy Rose & Metal Sonic

Two new characters confirmed to feature prominently in the upcoming film are Metal Sonic and Amy Rose (played by Kristin Bell). These two characters were first glimpsed in the closing scenes of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where Sonic fought off an army of Metal Sonics and was rescued by Amy.

Both Metal Sonic and Amy were first introduced in the 1993 video game Sonic CD. In that game, Metal Sonic is a creation of Dr. Robotnik, and Amy Rose was Sonic’s love interest who served as a damsel in distress, with Sonic having to face off against Metal Sonic to rescue her.

The characters have become important fixtures of the Sonic series since then, with Amy’s character being redesigned and given a bigger role in the Sonic Adventures duology of 3D platformer games, with her also being featured in Sonic Heroes and Sonic Unleashed. Amy has also been a prominent character in prior Sonic the Hedgehog adaptations, such as Sonic X, Sonic Boom, and Sonic Prime.

Metal Sonic has also been a prominent recurring villain in the Sonic games, appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II, Sonic Rivals, Sonic Rivals 2, Sonic Free Riders, and Sonic Generations. However, the upcoming film seems set to depart from the games in that there’s no indication that Metal Sonic is a creation of Dr. Robotnik, as he was busy thwarting his grandfather’s plans in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The mystery surrounding movie Metal Sonic’s origins and motives is something that’s sure to keep fans guessing as the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 draws closer.

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