In a surprising crossover, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has collaborated with the team of Project Hail Mary to promote the film in India. The team-up brings together Bollywood nostalgia and Hollywood sci-fi in a fun way.

The video features Hrithik interacting with Rocky, the alien from Ryan Gosling’s film Project Hail Mary. The return of Jaadu, the beloved alien from Koi… Mil Gaya, makes it more intriguing. It is exciting to see Hrithik teach Rocky his iconic hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena. This budding friendship receives a strong reaction from Hrithik’s OG alien friend ‘Jaadu’ from Koi…Mil Gaya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

Hrithik Roshan Brings Nostalgia & Personal Connection

The crossover clearly plays on nostalgia. Hrithik Roshan and Jaadu’s bond is still fresh in Indian cinema’s pop culture. And pulling that into a global film like Project Hail Mary makes it more relatable for the Indian audience.

Project Hail Mary is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir (author of The Martian ). Roshan, earlier in December 2025, publicly declared his love for the book on social media, making this collaboration a seamless blend of star power & genuine appreciation for content, along with a cinematic crossover of two human-alien friendship films – Hrithik’s Koi…Mil Gaya and Ryan Gosling‘s Project Hail Mary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

More About Project Hail Mary

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of who he is or the mission that brought him there.

The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Project Hail Mary will release in Indian cinemas on 26 March 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Koimoi

Must Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge X Review: Fans Call Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Sequel a Must-Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News