The full song “Chand Dekh Lena,” featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has been released by Salman Khan Films, giving his fans an Eid surprise after teasing them with the first glimpse. The song, released on the auspicious occasion of Eid, masterfully captures the moon’s emotional significance, a feature fundamental to both Karwa Chauth and Eid. “Chaand Dekh Lena” is a moving fusion of two traditions, linked by passion and hope: the sight of the moon signifies love, longing, and faith during Karwa Chauth and joy and unity during Eid.

After the Valentine’s Day release of “Main Hoon” and the incredible response to the film’s title track “Maatrubhumi,” which has received over 50 million views across platforms, the newly released “Chand Dekh Lena” is raising expectations for the movie’s plot and soundtrack.

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‘Chand Dekh Lena’ Reflects Love, Separation & Emotional Strength

Himesh Reshammiya wrote the song, which is a traditional Bollywood expression of longing and love. The emotional truth of relationships shaped by a soldier’s job is captured in the song. The scenes underscore the silent fortitude of families who support those defending the country by showing Chitrangada Singh patiently waiting for her husband, played by Salman Khan, to return home after serving at the border.

Adding a refreshing musical touch, Salman Khan has also used the song to introduce fresh voices. “Chand Dekh Lena” is sung by young talents Nihal Tauro, known for his popular spiritual bhajans and kirtans, and Ankona Mukherjee. The track marks a significant opportunity for both singers, as Salman Khan continues his tradition of giving newcomers a meaningful break in mainstream cinema.

Film Renamed ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film was recently retitled ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.’ This change reflects the deeper emotional core of the story and its message of humanity, even amid conflict.

‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director. The film promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

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