Before I start discussing the film, let me tell you how difficult it was for me to reach this show! After multiple cancellations and delays, I finally entered a houseful show for Dhurandhar 2 at 5.30 pm IST, and my first thought, looking at Ranveer Singh on screen, was, “Wow, what a transformation!”

The film has dived straight into Hamza’s past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and in the first ten minutes, it quickly sets the premise. The storytelling pattern is the same as the first part—the narrative is split into chapters, with the first being The Burnt Memory, which drags us into Jaskirat’s life, and the chest-thumping music of Aari Aari is used brilliantly to aggravate the narrative!

Dhurandhar 2 is exactly the banger we deserve from the entertainment industry. The sequel starts with the promise it has made with the trailer — Haunsla Eendhan Badla. Unlike its predecessor, the film has started at a solid pace!

Here are three thoughts I already have within the first 50 minutes of this spy thriller!

The Music!

The music of this spy thriller is phenomenal. It is so integral to the narrative that it uplifts the film’s spirit and holds it so tight, bright, and right. Mostly, the music is used as a cooler or filter for the violence, letting you breathe and soak in the story rather than being mesmerized or terrorized by all the gory bloodshed!

R Madhavan – Oh You Beauty!

R. Madhavan enters the frame as Ajay Sanyal, the charioteer of this Eendhan Hausla Badla mission, and he is so effortless that I want to see him a little more! A little more fiery, pumping the exact amount of fuel to Jaskirat so that he blows up Pakistan as Hamza! But oh, what a beauty this man is on screen! It is an absolute delight to watch him rule, even with such short screen time!

Ranveer Singh – I Take A Bow!

Ranveer Singh began as a young, naive patriot, playing Jaskirat Singh Rangi. But he is transforming into Hamza with every passing second and every passing dialogue! The fire, the rage, and the angst are building up with every passing scene, and it seems like enough to blow up Lyari!

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has started with a bang and is living up to every second of the hype it has generated. I am too charged and excited to see where this madness leads us. And yes, Aditya Dhar hinted so rightly with the trailer — you are absolutely not ready for this!!

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For the full review of Dhurandhar 2, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar Is Now A Brand In Himself, Capable Of Pulling Footfall

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