Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, is all set for its grand theatrical release. Today, it has paid previews scheduled from the evening onwards, and the show count is as good as a full-fledged release of a Bollywood film, with the count crossing 12,000. This is a smart move by the makers, as collections from paid previews are going to boost the actual day 1 at the Indian box office tremendously, thereby locking a 100 crore net opening. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying an insane buzz

Released last year, Dhurandhar turned out to be a historic success, exceeding all expectations. Both critically and commercially, it turned out to be an epic blockbuster. With the predecessor’s grand success and goodwill, the hype for the sequel is naturally high. The first installment had an intriguing end, and with a sense of patriotism attached, the buzz for part two is at its peak.

Even without a trailer or teaser, Dhurandhar 2 would have fetched an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office. But following a general approach, the makers released a trailer, which has only helped the film by boosting the buzz. It has generated curiosity and excitement ahead of the epic conclusion.

Secures a grand showcasing and a blockbuster ticket pricing

Considering the hype, Dhurandhar 2 was always expected to find one of the widest showcasing ever for an Indian film. With still one day to go, the film has already secured a show count of around 19,400, which is really huge considering its run time of 3 hours and 49 minutes. Apart from such a show count, the film also benefits from blockbuster ticket pricing. High prices will impact footfalls, but collections will be higher.

Day 1 prediction of Dhurandhar 2

All thanks to the insane demand from the audience, Dhurandhar 2 has scored the highest-paid previews for an Indian film through pre-sales alone. In net collections, it is expected to mint a whopping 35-38 crore. The film is set for its full-fledged release tomorrow (March 19). While it’s not a national holiday, states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana observe holidays due to Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, thus boosting the opening-day potential.

In the Hindi market, there’s no competition of any sort. In the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Ustaad Bhagat Singh will impact its business, but the dent won’t be huge. Overall, across the nation, the Dhurandhar 2 storm will rock theaters.

Overall, the Ranveer Singh starrer targets a staggering 70-75 crore net on day 1, including collections from dubbed versions. Including paid previews, the film targets a mind-blowing 105-113 crore net opening at the Indian box office, making it the first Bollywood film to cross the century mark. With no paid previews, the film would have targeted 85-95 crore net start, thus missing a century. All thanks to paid previews, it is now going to do the unthinkable.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Records 4th Highest Pre-Sales For Bollywood, To Close At 2nd Spot

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