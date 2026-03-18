Finally, we’re just a few hours away from witnessing the arrival of Dhurandhar 2. Yes, the magnum opus will witness its paid previews from today evening onwards, and the full-fledged release takes place tomorrow. Considering the massive hype, the makers decided to go with previews, and it turned out to be a blockbuster decision, going by the numbers. But how is the film faring in its actual day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office? Let’s find out below!

Crosses 19,000 shows

As expected, the Dhurandhar sequel is witnessing one of the widest releases ever in the history of Indian cinema, with the current show count standing at around 19,400. With a much shorter duration, the show count could have easily exceeded 20,000. Nonetheless, exhibitors have tried their best to accommodate the film by cutting short the run of all other holdover releases.

Witnessing a superb response in day 1 advance booking

While scheduling paid previews will significantly boost opening-day collections, the strategy has had a slight negative impact on day 1 advance bookings. With tremendous pre-sales for paid previews, bookings for the actual opening day have taken a hit, which is totally understandable. Still, Dhurandhar 2 has sold a whopping 7.21 lakh+ tickets across the country (excluding blocked seats) for day 1.

Records 4th highest day 1 pre-sales for a Bollywood film

In terms of collection, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a huge 30.5 crore at the Indian box office through day 1 pre-sales. With this, the film has registered the fourth-highest day 1 advance booking for Bollywood. It crossed Stree 2’s 23.36 crore gross to claim the fourth spot. Very soon, it will overtake Pathaan (32.01 crore) to grab the third spot. In the next few hours, it will also surpass Animal (33.97 crore) to claim the second spot. Jawan is likely to stay unbeaten with its opening-day pre-sales worth 40.75 crore gross.

Take a look at the top day 1 advance bookings of Bollywood films (excluding paid previews):

Jawan – 40.75 crore Animal – 33.97 crore Pathaan – 32.01 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 30.5 crore (1 day to go) Stree 2 – 23.36 crore Tiger 3 – 22.97 crore

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