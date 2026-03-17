The Kerala Story 2 is maintaining its pace at the box office surprisingly well, even after 18 days. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film is based on a gripping storyline with several layers, inspired by the events recorded in the legal system in India.

The film saw an overall occupancy of 9.4% across 2,399 shows nationwide on the third Monday! Under normal circumstances, with its current pace, the film might have claimed a hit verdict for itself in another 7 – 10 days!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 18

On its third Monday, the 18th day, March 16, The Kerala Story 2 managed to collect 1.06 crore. While the numbers are lower than the weekend highs, a double-digit drop on a Monday is standard, and maintaining a collection above the 1 crore mark on Day 18 is a sign of steady word-of-mouth.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 23.28 crore

Week 2: 17.12 crore

Day 15: 1.5 crore

Day 16: 2.75 crore

Day 17: 3.15 crore

Day 18: 1.06 crore

Total: 48.86 crore

Following the massive impact of The Kerala Story, which shook audiences nationwide with its bold narrative, the sequel pushed the boundaries even further, going beyond comfort, silence, and denial. The sequel has already surpassed the profit of Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and is the most profitable film of Hindi Cinema in 2026, until Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 arrives.

Is Kerala Story 2 A Hit?

Mounted on a reported budget of 28 crore, the film is currently only successful at the box office. To claim the Hit verdict, the film needs to achieve a 100% ROI, which means it needs a total collection of 56 crore. It is still 7.14 crore away from claiming this verdict!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film after 18 days.

India Net Collection: 48.86 crore

India Gross Collection: 57.65 crore

Budget: 28 crore

Profit: 20.86 crore

ROI%: 74.5%

Verdict: Plus

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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