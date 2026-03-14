Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, recently completed its seventh week and yesterday celebrated a 50-day run in theaters. Released amid high expectations, the film did well during its opening week but then began showing regular drops. Nonetheless, it emerged a success and grossed a good sum at the worldwide box office. Let’s find out where it stands after spending 50 days in theaters!

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 50 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film is close to its exhaustion in India, earning a dismal 4 lakh on the eighth Friday, day 50. Overall, it has earned an estimated 362.34 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 427.56 crore gross. Overseas, it has already concluded its run at 57.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 484.81 crore gross, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 so far.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 362.34 crore

India gross – 427.56 crore

Overseas gross – 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 484.81 crore

Box office verdict of Border 2

Border 2 was reportedly made at an estimated budget of 275 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 362.34 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 87.34 crore. Calculated further, it equals 31.76% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. It’s currently the second-most profitable film of Bollywood in 2026 after The Kerala Story 2 (47.53%).

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crore

India net collection – 362.34 crore

ROI – 87.34 crore

ROI% – 31.76%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, under the banners T-Series Films and JP Films. It also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles. It was theatrically released on January 23. It was distributed by Anil Thadani’s AA Films.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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