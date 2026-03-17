Ranveer Singh was officially back in 2025, and now he is claiming the box office throne as the master with a bang! The energy is infectious, the buzz is sky-high, and the advance booking for the opening day at the box office is currently witnessing a storm. With 2 days still left for the grand release, the pre-sales for Dhurandhar 2 are shattering records, hinting at a historic Day 1 with the numbers.

Ranveer Singh Already Enters Top 30 Openings!

Ranveer Singh has already entered the top 25 openings in the history of Hindi Cinema at the box office, and with only the advance sales, he has managed to surpass the opening day collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki which registered a massive opening of 34.45 crore gross collection at the box office!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

On March 17, till 12 PM, Dhurandhar 2 registered an advance gross sales of 36.09 crore at the box office with 793K sold tickets for 11,337 shows. The film has already left the pre-sales of many blockbusters behind and is now eyeing the actual opening day gross totals of two iconic films.

Ranveer Singh Targets Ranbir Kapoor & Salman Khan!

While Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju opened with a gross collection of 40.9 crore, Salman Khan‘s Sultan opened with a gross collection of 43 crore at the box office. Ranveer Singh is almost 7 crore away from beating the opening day numbers of these two biggies, entering the top 20 Bollywood openers of all-time!

The Three Leaders

The three cities that are leading with occupancy rates are Delhi – NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The National Capital Territory is currently the biggest contributor with a staggering 6.57 crore gross collection in advance. Out of 1,155 shows, a massive 524 are already Almost Full or sold out, boasting a 41% occupancy.

Bollywood’s hometown Mumbai, with 45% occupancy across 812 shows, registered a gross collection of 5.79 crore with nearly 454 shows in the booked zone! Bengaluru is leading the occupancy charts, at 52%, registering 5.12 crore from just 630 shows.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Prakambanam Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Theatrical Run With An Impressive 284% Returns

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