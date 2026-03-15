Ranveer Singh is charging towards the box office throne! As we enter into the full-fledged advance booking for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, he is all set to shatter records at the box office, even before the film hits the theaters! If you thought the first part was a Dhamaka, then wait till you see the havoc that will be created with the sequel!

The advance booking of the film is roaring at the box office, and in the next few hours, the film is all set to strike not one but three major box office records in the history of Hindi Cinema and Ranveer Singh’s career!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1

As of March 15, 3 PM, the advance sales for the opening day have already reached a humongous 30.51 crore gross! Within the next few hours, the film will surpass the opening day collection of Dhurandhar, which registered a gross opening of 33.74 crore and net opening of 28.6 crore in India!

Meanwhile, the spy thriller sequel is all set to surpass three major milestones with its advance booking for the opening day!

The Kerala Triumph!

One of the most surprising trends for the film is coming from the South. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has officially crossed the 1 crore mark in opening day pre-sales in Kerala alone. To put this into perspective, Part 1 opened at only 17 lakh. That is a staggering growth in the regional section!

Set To Become The Biggest Opener Of 2026

The current crown holder for the biggest opener of 2026 is Sunny Deol‘s Border 2, which raked in a net collection of 32.1 crore on the opening day. Looking at the current trajectory, Ranveer Singh is all set to surpass this number in almost 24 hours, as it stands at a gross collection of 30.51 crore already!

Ranveer Singh’s Best Opening

Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener to date is Dhurandhar, which opened at a net collection 28.6 crore. It’s not a question of if but when he beats this number. Within the next 24 hours, Dhurandhar 2 will officially become the highest opener of Ranveer Singh’s career,

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 North America Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Destroys KGF 2, Inches Away From The Top 10 Opening Weekends With Pre-Sales Only!

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