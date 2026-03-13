Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has returned to the big screen on limited screens before the next instalment, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, releases in the theaters on March 19. But the real question is, will it bring any change to its already written and sealed fate at the box office? Can it revisit its record book at the box office, or has the film milked its maximum potential already in the theaters?

While re-releases are usually about nostalgia, for Ranveer Singh, this is a strategic move to settle some unfinished business at the box office scorecard and make a hype for the upcoming part as well! Currently, the prequel stands at a lifetime collection of 894.49 crore.

Dhurandhar Re-Release Box Office

Mounted on a budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar registered a profit of 669.49 crore at the box office, churning out 297.5% return on investments! In the list of the most profitable Hindi films of 2025, the film sits at number 4!

Obviously, the re-release will add more numbers to the spy thriller. But to move up the ladder and snatch the Number 3 spot, Dhurandhar has to take down Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava, which holds a monstrous 373% ROI!

An Impossible Target With Dhurandhar Re-Release?

For a film that has already exhausted its theatrical run, the target set for this re-release is Herculean. In fact, it would be unfair to even imagine that the re-release might help the film take the net total collection to a whopping 1064.25 crore and surpass the 373% profit mark.

While 169 crore from a limited re-release on selected screens sounds like an impossible task, even if Ranveer Singh pulls a magical wand! However, it would still be interesting to watch out for the collections from this re-run, which is more of a revision before Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge arrives.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Sales: Ranveer Singh Already Brings The Biggest Day 0 Collection In India Axing Pawan Kalyan, Next Target Locked!

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