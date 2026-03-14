O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, is on the verge of concluding its theatrical run. Released amid high expectations, the film has underperformed at the Indian box office, failing to reach the 100 crore mark in net collections. Nonetheless, it’s currently the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, but it won’t stay there for long. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 29!

How much did O’Romeo earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The Bollywood romantic action thriller has completely slowed down, earning just 15 lakh on the fifth Friday, day 29. Overall, it has earned an estimated 81.87 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 96.6 crore gross. With Dhurandhar 2 arriving in theaters on March 19 (full-fledged release), the film has only five days left to mint moolah.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore

Week 3 – 6.65 crore

Week 4 – 2.95 crore

Day 29 – 15 lakh

Total – 81.87 crore

O’Romeo’s position as Bollywood’s 2nd highest-grosser of 2026 is in danger

With a net collection of 81.87 crore, O’Romeo is currently the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year after Border 2 (362.34 crore). However, this position for the Shahid Kapoor starrer is now in danger, and it will be pushed to third place after five days, as Dhurandhar 2 arrives in theaters on Thursday.

Dhurandhar 2 is targeting a 100 crore net opening (including paid previews), aiming to replace O’Romeo and secure the second position among the top Bollywood grossers of 2026.

Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Border 2 – 362.34 crore O’Romeo – 81.87 crore Mardaani 3 – 52.32 crore The Kerala Story 2 – 41.31 crore Ikkis – 36.25 crore Assi – 10.83 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein – 7.74 crore Tu Yaa Main – 7.2 crore Rahu Ketu – 6.37 crore Happy Patel – 6.2 crore

More about the film

The romantic action thriller is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and VB Films. It was theatrically released on February 13. It was distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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