Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is all set for its grand theatrical release on March 19 and paid previews on March 18. Going by the pre-sales, the film is all set to clock the highest collection for an Indian film in paid previews and targets a mind-blowing opening day at the Indian box office. With excellent buzz on the ground, it is also ready to pull off the biggest start of 2026 by surpassing Prabhas’ The Raja Saab by a huge margin.

Dhurandhar 2 targets an excellent start at the Indian box office

Released in December 2025, the first installment of Dhurandhar was a huge commercial and critical success. Exceeding all expectations, the film performed brilliantly, raking in historic box office collections. In the domestic market, the film earned close to 900 crore net. With such an epic theatrical run and a blockbuster response on OTT, expectations for the sequel are sky high.

With Toxic getting postponed, Dhurandhar 2 is now arriving solo, and the makers and exhibitors have also opted for a blockbuster pricing strategy, selling tickets at much higher rates than standard prices. These factors put the film in a strong position, and with paid previews, it is looking at a mammoth start of 100 crore net at the Indian box office.

All set for the biggest start of 2026

Yes, you read that right! Dhurandhar 2 aims to achieve the first-ever century start for a Bollywood film in India, and the picture will become clearer once advance bookings for day 1 open. With such an expected start, one thing is confirmed: it is heading for the biggest opening of 2026 at the Indian box office by a considerable margin.

As of now, The Raja Saab holds the record for the biggest opening of 2026 with a net collection of 62.9 crore. This number will be surpassed like a cakewalk by the Ranveer Singh starrer. In fact, the title of the biggest opener of 2026 might remain with Ranveer’s magnum opus for the rest of the year.

