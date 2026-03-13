Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, has wrapped up its seventh week at the Indian box office, and so far, it has been a decent ride. After the opening week of close to 250 crore, the film saw much higher drops than expected, but, due to its front-loaded nature, it secured itself from the failure tag in the initial stage of the theatrical run. Let’s find out how much profit it has made in 49 days!

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 49 days?

The Border sequel earned 5 lakh on the seventh Thursday, day 49, pushing the week 7 total to 63 lakh. Compared to week 6’s 1.43 crore, it’s a 55.94% drop. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 362.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 427.51 crore gross. Since the film is nearing its end, it won’t be able to earn much and is heading for a closing collection of approx. 363 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 244.97 crore

Week 2 – 78.92 crore

Week 3 – 26.45 crore

Week 4 – 7.35 crore

Week 5 – 2.55 crore

Week 6 – 1.43 crore

Week 7 – 63 lakh

Total – 362.3 crore

Border 2 crosses 30% returns

Border 2 was made at an estimated budget of 275 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 362.3 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 87.3 crore. Calculated further, it equals 31.74% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crore

India net collection – 362.3 crore

ROI – 87.3 crore

ROI% – 31.74%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, under the banners T-Series Films and JP Films. It also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in key roles. The film was theatrically released on January 23. It is expected to stream on Netflix from March 20.

