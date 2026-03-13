Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office. After a solid opening week, the film had an impressive second week, showing minimal drop. In the meantime, it has crossed the 40 crore mark, becoming the second Tamil film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Parasakthi, and has also made over 370% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 1.41 crore on the second Thursday, day 14. It showed a 9.03% drop from day 13’s 1.55 crore. Overall, it earned 19.46 crore during the second week, a drop of just 16.3% from the first week’s 23.25 crore. In total, the film has earned an estimated 42.71 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 50.39 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Week 2 – 19.46 crore

Total – 42.71 crore

Crosses a staggering 370% returns

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 42.71 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 33.71 crore. Calculated further, it equals 374.55% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 42.71 crore

ROI – 33.71 crore

ROI% – 374.55%

Verdict – Super hit

Soon to become Kollywood’s top grosser of 2026

Currently, Thaai Kizhavi is the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, behind Parasakthi (52.46 crore). As we can see, Parasakthi is just 9.75 crore ahead, which is likely to be covered in the third week. So, the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer has a strong chance of becoming the top Kollywood grosser of 2026 in the coming days.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Parasakthi – 52.46 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 42.71 crore (14 days) With Love – 30.43 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 30.13 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar – 8.59 crore

