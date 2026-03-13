The Kerala Story 2 has concluded its second week on a decent note. In the opening week, it scored over 20 crore, and in the second week, it displayed a normal drop to fetch close to 17 crore. Made on a budget of just 28 crore, the film has performed well so far and has emerged as a success story at the Indian box office. It is already the most profitable Bollywood film of 2026, overtaking Sunny Deol’s Border 2, and is now on track to deliver 50% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Kerala Story sequel earned 1.51 crore on the second Thursday, day 14. Compared to day 13’s 1.6 crore, it displayed a drop of just 5.62%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 39.86 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 47.03 crore gross. With six more days to go before Dhurandhar 2 arrives, the film is expected to comfortably reach the 50 crore net milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.96 crore

Total – 39.86 crore

For those who don’t know, The Kerala Story had scored 171.72 crore net by the end of the second week. If a comparison is made, The Kerala Story 2 has made 76.78% of 77% less earnings than its predecessor.

The Kerala Story 2 to make 50% returns soon

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 39.86 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 11.86 crore. Calculated further, it equals 42.35% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. To reach 50% returns, the film must earn a total of 42 crore net, which is expected to be achieved by the third Saturday, day 16.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 39.86 crore

ROI – 11.86 crore

ROI% – 42.35%

Verdict – Plus

