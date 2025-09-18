Sonam Bajwa is a celebrated star in the Punjabi film industry. She is known for her beauty and exceptional acting skills, and some of her notable Punjabi films include Carry On Jatta 2, Godday Godday Chaa, and Honsla Rakh, among others. Her last Bollywood film was Housefull 5, and she has a handful of upcoming projects like Baaghi 4 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, both releasing in 2025. However, did you know that she initially rejected several Bollywood films that required her to do a kissing scene? Read on to know more.

Sonam Bajwa Rejected A Bollywood Film

In an interview with Film Companion, Sonam Bajwa shared that she once rejected a Bollywood film because of a kissing scene. She shared, “In Bollywood, I said no to a couple of things because I said, ‘Is Punjab going to be okay with it?’ Because we have that mentality that family should be okay, families should be watching. I was very scared to do a kissing scene in a film back then, because I thought, ‘ How are people going to respond to it? How are these people who have made me who I am today, are they going to relate to it? Are they going to understand that this is for the script? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film? I had all these questions in my mind. And I let go of a couple of things.”

Sonam Bajwa Recalled An Incident

Sonam also reminisced about an incident of calling her parents and spoke about giving it more thought without rejecting the offers. Sonam said, “It was a couple of years ago; I spoke to my mom and dad about it. They were like, ‘Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine.’ And I was so shocked. Why did I not speak to them first? So many things we assume in our heads. I was so shy to discuss this with my parents, and they were like, ‘Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar nahi.’”

More About Sonam Bajwa

For the unversed, Sonam Bajwa was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2012. In the Punjabi film industry, Sonam Bajwa made her acting debut in 2013 with the film Best Of Lucky alongside Gippy Grewal and Jazzy B. Her big break in Bollywood was in Dajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5. Sonam will be next seen in Baaghi 4, Border 2, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

