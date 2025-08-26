Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa is making waves with her latest dance number ‘Akeli Laila’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s high-octane romantic action entertainer Baaghi 4. After winning hearts with her Bollywood debut in Housefull 5, Sonam now brings her signature style, energy, and charisma to the Baaghi franchise.

The song perfectly blends thumping beats, catchy lyrics, and glamorous visuals. Sonam Bajwa shines on screen with her killer moves, desi swag, and vibrant presence, making the track an instant crowd-puller. Choreographed by acclaimed Ganesh Acharya, ‘Akeli Laila’ mixes contemporary and traditional dance moves, promising a full-on visual treat.

Musically, the track is composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, with vocals by Payal Dev. The rap, performed by Paradox, adds an edgy touch, while the lyrics by Danish Sabri and Paradox complement the playful and bold energy of the song. Combining music, choreography, and styling ensures the track leaves a lasting impression.

Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by T-Series, is packed with bone-crushing action, intense drama, and larger-than-life sequences. The story and screenplay, penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, promise audiences a thrilling cinematic experience. Sonam’s electrifying performance in ‘Akeli Laila’ adds a glamorous highlight to the film.

Set to release on 5th September 2025, Baaghi 4 is already creating buzz with fans sharing clips and reels from the song online. ‘Akeli Laila’ stands out as a dance anthem that combines style, energy, and entertainment, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most talked-about action films of the year.

