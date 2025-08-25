National Film Award winner Manoj Bajpayee’s reputation as an actor in the film industry is synonymous with intensity, brilliance, and versatility. From playing a variety of roles, from an honest cop in Shool, to a dreaded gangster in Satya, and a helpless father in Joram, he nailed them all. So, diehard cinema lovers are eagerly awaiting the release of his next film to watch the accomplished actor on the big screen.

His upcoming film, The Fable, titled Jugnuma in Hindi, has just received a theatrical release in India. After impressing audiences at various international film festivals, the eagerly anticipated drama is set to arrive in Indian theatres on September 12, 2025. Read on to know more about the film and three reasons why it deserves a spot on your watchlist.

1. The Terrific Trio

Alongside powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee, Jugnuma also stars two gifted performers — Tillotama Shome and Deepak Dobriyal. Tillotama Shome has already showcased her versatility with unforgettable roles in the heartwarming drama Sir (2018), the hard-hitting Delhi Crime Season 2, and the acclaimed series Paatal Lok.

will be thinking about tillotama shome's performance in sir (2018) for years to come pic.twitter.com/Qz1khHoeEL — feral (@ncrmalpeople) July 16, 2023

On the other hand, Deepak Dobriyal has impressed audiences with memorable performances in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara, the legal drama Shaurya, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and most recently, Sector 36. With this formidable trio, Jugnuma promises to be a powerhouse of performances and a true delight for cinema lovers.

Deepak Dobriyal , Sector 36 , Netflix pic.twitter.com/cn8WesywAN — Ashish (@ashish42kk) September 19, 2024

2. A Festival Darling

After premiering at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival last year, Jugnuma, aka The Fable, bagged the Best Film award at the Leeds International Film Festival in the United Kingdom. It was the first Indian film to receive this honor. Besides, it also won the Special Jury Award at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. So, the response from festival audiences has been highly encouraging.

3. Unique Premise & Executive Producers

Helmed by Raam Reddy, Jugnuma is described as a magical realism drama with a folklore premise unlike anything seen in recent Indian cinema. Set in the 1980s, the story follows Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), a man living in the Indian Himalayas who begins to notice mysteriously burnt trees in his fruit orchard.

As larger fires erupt, Dev is compelled to confront unsettling truths about himself and his family. With celebrated filmmakers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap backing the project as executive producers and presenters, Jugnuma promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally powerful experience for cinephiles.

Jugnuma (The Fable) Trailer (via Berlinale)

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: 5 Moments That Made Jolly LLB 1 & 2 Unforgettable, & We Can’t Wait For Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi’s Part 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News