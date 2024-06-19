Kota Factory Season 3 is all set to return this week. It started in 2019, and two seasons later, it is one of the most loved Hindi series on Netflix. The educational web series stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, and Rajesh Kumar. Actress Tillotama Shome has joined the show this season.

In Kota Factory Season 3, Tillotama Shome plays Pooja Ma’am, a Chemistry teacher. As seen in the trailer, the actress delivers a powerful scene in which she says that Kota has become a factory of mass production. In an interview with Koimoi, we asked the actress about her thoughts on the show and what made her say yes.

Tillotama Shome On Kota Factory Season 3

When asked about being a part of Netflix’s Kota Factory Season 3, Tillotama Shome stated, “You know, when I got a call for it, I was thinking about (it). When I heard that TVF had approached me for something, I was like ‘comedy’. They were like, ‘No, it’s Kota Factory’. I was like, ‘Oh, okay’. I met the team. It was just a Zoom call. But when I entered that room, the one thing I felt immediately was that they trusted each other. They’ve built this from nothing over the years. I’m not walking into something and building something together. They’ve already spent years building a solid structure, a solid, safe home. To enter a space like that as an actor, to already come into a world that is created by them so ably, so beautifully, was really a privilege.”

Further, The Night Manager actress revealed another significant reason that made her say yes to the show, which stars Jitendra Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Mayur More, and others. Tillotama stated, “Another thing that pushed me to say yes immediately was the newsfeed on my phone of the number of kids who have taken their lives in Kota. Since I had gotten the call for the show, I felt that each young person actually represents this tremendous potential for our future. When that gets snubbed, we are poorer. The greatest riches of our country are the future and our young minds. That was something for me very hard to compute.”

Watch the full interview below –

All Kota Factory Season 3 episodes will stream on Netflix from June 20, 2024.

