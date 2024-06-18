Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer Date: First Glimpse Of Ali Fazal & Pankaj Tripathi Mega-Hit Show To Release On This Date; Find Out?

The return To Mirzapur will be glorious and exciting. After an almost 3 year wait, Mirzapur Season 3 will be released this July. After so much anticipation and teasing, the makers have dropped a small teaser, which has excited the hype for the show. But an official trailer is remaining. But not for long because, as reported, a new official trailer for Mirzapur Season 3 will come out on this date. Here’s everything we know!

The first look and highly anticipated teaser of Mirzapur Season 3 has reignited interest in the show. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates since 2020, and recent reports hint at the possibility of a fourth season in the works.

Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Release Date

Adding to the already intense anticipation, Amazon Prime Video recently revealed the trailer release date for the upcoming season. Set to premiere on June 20, 2024, the trailer promises to provide an exciting preview of the twists and turns awaiting fans. This announcement has further heightened the buzz around the show, as enthusiasts eagerly await glimpses of their favorite characters and potential plot developments.

Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date

After numerous hints and teasers, Prime Video unveiled the official poster for Mirzapur Season 3. The wait is over: fans will experience the drama, chaos, and allure of Mirzapur Season 3 on July 5, 2024. It’s the perfect time to renew your Prime subscription or hold on to it, as we are just a few weeks away from witnessing the new season.

The series will pick up where Season 2‘s intense finale left off. Actor Divyendu Sharma, who played Munna Tripathi, has confirmed he will not return, but producer Ritesh Sidhwani hinted that if he does, it will be in a new avatar.

Mirzapur Season 3 Cast

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Anjum Sharma are back in central roles. The ensemble cast includes Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, the beloved crime thriller returns with an all-star cast.

Starting on July 5, 2024, the ten-episode series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India.

