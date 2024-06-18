Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah provided a big break for all the actors associated with it. Now, after so many years, all the names linked to the show have become popular, and their characters have become household names. In fact, most of the actors working in the show are widely recognized with their characters’ names instead of their real names. One such actor is Tanuj Mahashabde, who once shared his desire to rise above his portrayal in the show.

For those who don’t know, Tanuj has been associated with the show since the beginning. He plays the character of Krishnan Iyer, a scientist by profession who has a beautiful wife, Babita (played by Munmun Dutta). Over the years, Tanuj has made his character memorable with his mannerisms and quirks. Today, it’s hard to imagine any actor playing Iyer.

Attaining such fame with a character is actually a success for the actor, but yes, it’s also true that the actor often gets restricted to a particular genre. Even Tanuj Mahashabde once talked about his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Krishnan Iyer being highly popular with the masses and shared that he wants to establish his own identity rather than being recognized for just one character.

During an interview with News18 in 2020, Tanuj Mahashabde said, “Iyer is famous, but Tanuj is not. I would like if Tanuj is also famous. I get identified as a comedian playing a comedy role. I understand that Iyer is a big character and hence famous, but I believe that people should also know the person who is playing Iyer.”

On a lighter side, he said, “I have become Iyer in real life. My habits, thinking, and everything are influenced by the character I am playing in the show. It has become like when I come home, I feel like I am at work, and when I am at work, I feel like I am at home.”

