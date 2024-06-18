Alexia Nepola’s efforts to save her marriage with Todd Nepola seem to have fallen apart. The Real Housewives of Miami star recently revealed that she has been taking couple’s therapy with her husband amid their divorce.

However, new reports suggest that the estranged couple is not speaking with each other. Todd, 51, had filed for divorce from Alexia, 57, in April after over two years of marriage, leaving the reality star ‘heartbroken.’

Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola Are Not on Talking Terms Amid Divorce

A source close to the couple has revealed that while Alexia was hoping to work on their marriage, Todd does not seem to be in the mood for reconciliation. The development comes after Alexia appeared on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, stating that she and her husband had been counselling to save their relationship.

“Todd and Alexia are not on speaking terms after the podcast. They hit a bump in the road. But she is still holding on to hope that they’ll save their marriage,” an insider has revealed. In the podcast, Alexia also revealed that she had hooked up with Todd after their separation.

“We’ve gone to therapy. We’re doing couples therapy,” said the reality star, adding, “We’ve done it [hooked up] all. We love each other. We’re super into each other. It’s not because of that.” While Alexia looked hopeful about getting back with Todd at the time, things went south between the couple pretty quickly.

Todd Filed for Divorce from Alexia in April

Alexia has been on RHOM since the show’s inception in 2011. She began dating real estate broker Todd Nepola in 2017 and tied the knot with him in December 2021. In April this year, Todd filed for divorce from her, a move Alexia says she was blindsided by. “I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

On the Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Alexia revealed that she is still surprised by Todd’s action. “I still am [shocked], which makes it so much harder. I just believe that we have to have better communication. I think we’re both strong people, and I think that we struggle with the way that we communicate. For me, [the marriage] was working,” she stated.

