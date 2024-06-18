Following Ally Brooke’s tease of a possible Fifth Harmony reunion last year, Normani has finally shut down the rumors once and for all. The 28-year-old performer discussed the chatter in a new interview with Billboard, again hinting at the possibility of a reunion in the future.

Normani said, “I don’t know. Not to my knowledge. But I definitely see that as a possibility in the future. That would be a special moment for sure.”

During an interview with E! News in October 2023, Ally Brooke spread the rumours of a reunion, admitting that she and Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui “may be working on something” and added that whatever it will be would arrive “sooner than we’d think.”

After sparking excitement among Fifth Harmony fans with her initial comments, Brooke took to her social media to clarify her remarks, adding, “I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony. Reunion has many meanings, and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

In addition to the rumour, Normani reacted to her former bandmates’ supportive comments on her upcoming debut album, Dopamine. She said, “It’s beautiful to see everybody blossom, flourish and thrive in our solo endeavours because that was the point.” She also talked about her single Motivation and shared how its experience reminded her of Fifth Harmony.

She said, “I was in a girl group, and we weren’t able to be creative until literally the last album, and so I promised myself — I was like, ‘If God gives me the opportunity to do this my way, I’m gonna take that seriously, and I’m not gonna take that for granted.’ I want to put out music that I feel really represents me, that I’m proud of and that I can wholeheartedly champion and stand behind.”

Normani continued, “The day ‘Motivation’ came out, I struggled with, ‘OK, I know what fanbase I come from, and I don’t want to neglect that, but also I’m a Black girl representing an entire community.’ So, I struggled with, ‘Well, is this Black enough? Is this palatable enough?’ And I had to remind myself that I’m Normani before everything.”

According to Elle, Normani isn’t a fan of the song Motivation.

