Advertisement

Singer Camila Cabello, who started her pop career as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony which was put together on the American version of Simon Cowell’s pop star search show ‘The X Factor’ in 2012, has learned to prioritise her mental health and put herself first.

Speaking about her work, Cabello said: “If it’s affecting my mental health in a negative way, I’ll say no and do it another way.”

Advertisement

Cabello, who made her acting debut as the titular character in Kay Cannon’s new interpretation of the ‘Cinderella’ fairy tale, has also spoken out about the love she receives from her fans, saying that she feels so supported by them on social media whenever she is body-shamed or criticised, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with the new issue of HUNGER magazine, Camila Cabello said: “Next time there are pictures of me where my belly is out, there’s gonna be a community of women who have heard me talk about the way that makes me feel and who support me. And that is honestly so liberating.”

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker is gearing up to release her third solo LP ‘Familia’ later this year and said that singer Billie Eilish’s latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’ has been a major inspiration to her.

She said: “I saw this quote from Billie where she said, I wasn’t scared, it wasn’t forced, there was no pressure, it was just really nice.’ And I feel the same way about this album’s process for me.”

Must Read: Met Gala 2021: From Billie Eilish, Gigi Hadid To Megan Fox – Celebrities Who Owned The Fashion Night Like It’s No One’s Business

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube