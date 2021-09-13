Advertisement

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have almost a fairytale-like relationship, and their fans adore them equally. He made his love for Cabello crystal clear while he was spotted sweetly dancing to her performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs. He became her biggest cheerleader as she sang “Don’t Go Yet” during the event.

While at the awards, the couple had their separate fashion moments, which they both rocked. The two opted to not pose together as Mendes arrived earlier than Camila. Both singers performed and Shawn was even nominated for an award.

Though Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship is going strong right now, and both are so in love, there was a time when speculations of their romance being a publicity stunt were afloat. Back in 2019, in the same year when Cabello’s song ‘Senorita’ was released, rumours of their relationship being fake hit the headlines.

According to some reports, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship was for publicity. It also seemed that it was an effective strategy since the song became a hit when they admitted that they are dating. However, Mendes denied all the rumours.

A paparazzi crew at LAX asked the singer about Camila and that their relationship is fake. To this, Mendes replied that it’s “definitely not a publicity stunt.” He also confirmed another milestone in their relationship. He said. “Camila’s parents? I’ve known them for a long time.”

It has been a couple of years since then and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are happily together. Their relationship is going as strong as ever. There have been rumours of the two getting engaged as well after their fans spotted the ‘Cinderella’ actress wearing a ring on her engagement finger during a TikTok video. However, Camila denied all the rumours and said that she did not know which finger was the engagement finger.

