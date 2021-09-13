Advertisement

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards aka the MTV VMAs 2021, was all about celebrating music, artists and having a gala time. While the award night is making the headlines for its winners, performances and fashion, it is also in the news for the drama that happened there, especially the one involving Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor on the red carpet.

As per reports and pictures and videos going viral on social media, McGregor got into a fight with MGK and even threw his drink on the singer. Read on to know the reason behind the scuffle and check the videos and pictures of the same from the event.

As per a TMZ report, the fight between Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor broke after Kelly refused a photo with the Irish UFC fighter. This led to McGregor getting into a brawl with the musician. In the images and videos on social media, we see McGregor throw a punch at Kelly while MGK is being held back by his girlfriend, Megan Fox. Other photos covering the incident also show the two men being pulled apart after McGregor hurled a drink at the musician. Check out the pictures and videos below.

Post the brawl, when asked by a media person about his fight with Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly simple pushed the mic away before storming off with girlfriend Megan Fox. Megan too looked uncomfortable when the reporter asked the question. Check it out.

While Machine Gun Kelly looked dapper in a shiny, sequined red suit paired with a matching t-shirt, Megan Fox set the temperature soaring in a transparent dress that incorporated some self-coloured material in parts to keep the ensemble modest. Conor McGregor attended the MTV VMAs 2021 donning a pink sports jacket teamed up with a black shirt and black pants. The Irish UFC fighter walked the red carpet with girlfriend Dee Devlin.

