This year’s MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs 2021) were held last night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and was indeed a celebration of music, dance and performance. While the show was hosted by Doja Cat, it saw some amazing performances by artists like Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Foo Fighters, Doj, Olivia Rodrigo and many, many more.
The night saw several artists taking home multiple awards. The Korean boy band took home a total of 3 awards, while Yummy singer, Justin Bieber won 2. Olivia Rodrigo, along with Best New Artist took home another couple of trophies. Read on to know who won what below.
Among the biggest winner of the MTV VMAs 2021 was Lil Nas X, who took home multiple awards, including the Video of the Year trophy, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for his single Montero (Call Me by Your Name). Olivia Rodrigo too made herself known as one of the top winners by bagging several wins including Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Push performance of the year for Drivers License.
Justin Bieber won both Artist of the Year and Best Pop for his song Peaches at the MTV VMAs 2021. Billie Eilish was awarded the Video for Good award for her track Your Power and BTS took home the trophy for Group of the Year, Song Of Summer and Best K-Pop. Travis Scott won in the Best Hip-Hop category for Franchise.
Read on to know who won what at the MTV VMAs 2021 below:
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS (WINNER)
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
GLOBAL ICON AWARD
HONOREE: Foo Fighters
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO /We The Best/Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records (WINNER)
The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC/Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records
BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records (WINNER)
BEST NEW ARTIST
24kGoldn – Records LLC/Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records/Not So Fast
The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records (WINNER)
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Wallows: “Are You Bored Yet?” – Atlantic Records
Ashnikko: “Daisy” – Warner Records
Saint Jhn: “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx/HITCO
24kGoldn: “Coco” – Records LLC/Columbia Records
JC Stewart: “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group
Latto: “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
Madison Beer: “Selfish” – Epic Records/Sing It Loud
The Kid Laroi: “Without You” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records (WINNER)
Girl in Red: “Serotonin” – World in Red/AWAL
Fousheé: “My Slime” – RCA Records
Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records/Elektra Music Group
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC/Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records (WINNER)
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO/Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records
BEST POP
Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO/Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control/Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records
Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records (WINNER)
BEST ROCK
Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records/RCA Records
John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records (WINNER)
The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records/BMG
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner/Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy/Interscope Records (WINNER)
Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom/Interscope Records (WINNER)
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino/Neon16
Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records (WINNER)
Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records/Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment/RCA Records
SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records
Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music (WINNER)
Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom/Interscope Records (WINNER)
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island
H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment/RCA Records
Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville/RCA Records
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records; Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO/We The Best/Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz a.k.a. Director X
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (WINNER)
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records; Directed by: Wolf Haley
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (WINNER)
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records/RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde: “Solar Power” – Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
BEST ART DIRECTION
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile (WINNER)
Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic (WINNER)
P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records/RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records (WINNER)
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks/Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet (WINNER)
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake: “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records
The MTV VMAs 2021 took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night. The night of music, dance and performances was hosted by Doja Cat.
Are you happy reading the MTV VMAs 2021 winner list? Else let us know in the comment who you wanted to see take home a trophy and in which category.
