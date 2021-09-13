Advertisement

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs 2021) were held last night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and was indeed a celebration of music, dance and performance. While the show was hosted by Doja Cat, it saw some amazing performances by artists like Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Foo Fighters, Doj, Olivia Rodrigo and many, many more.

The night saw several artists taking home multiple awards. The Korean boy band took home a total of 3 awards, while Yummy singer, Justin Bieber won 2. Olivia Rodrigo, along with Best New Artist took home another couple of trophies. Read on to know who won what below.

Among the biggest winner of the MTV VMAs 2021 was Lil Nas X, who took home multiple awards, including the Video of the Year trophy, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for his single Montero (Call Me by Your Name). Olivia Rodrigo too made herself known as one of the top winners by bagging several wins including Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Push performance of the year for Drivers License.

Justin Bieber won both Artist of the Year and Best Pop for his song Peaches at the MTV VMAs 2021. Billie Eilish was awarded the Video for Good award for her track Your Power and BTS took home the trophy for Group of the Year, Song Of Summer and Best K-Pop. Travis Scott won in the Best Hip-Hop category for Franchise.

Read on to know who won what at the MTV VMAs 2021 below:

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS (WINNER)

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

GLOBAL ICON AWARD

HONOREE: Foo Fighters

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO /We The Best/Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC/Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe/RCA Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records

BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records (WINNER)

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn – Records LLC/Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records/Not So Fast

The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records (WINNER)

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Wallows: “Are You Bored Yet?” – Atlantic Records

Ashnikko: “Daisy” – Warner Records

Saint Jhn: “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx/HITCO

24kGoldn: “Coco” – Records LLC/Columbia Records

JC Stewart: “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group

Latto: “Sex Lies” – RCA Records

Madison Beer: “Selfish” – Epic Records/Sing It Loud

The Kid Laroi: “Without You” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records (WINNER)

Girl in Red: “Serotonin” – World in Red/AWAL

Fousheé: “My Slime” – RCA Records

Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records/Elektra Music Group

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC/Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records (WINNER)

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO/Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO/Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control/Motown

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records

Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records (WINNER)

BEST ROCK

Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records/RCA Records

John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island

Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records/BMG

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records

Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner/Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy/Interscope Records (WINNER)

Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom/Interscope Records (WINNER)

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino/Neon16

Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino

Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records (WINNER)

Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records/Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment/RCA Records

SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records

Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music (WINNER)

Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment

Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment

Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom/Interscope Records (WINNER)

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island

H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment/RCA Records

Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville/RCA Records

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records; Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO/We The Best/Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz a.k.a. Director X

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (WINNER)

Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records; Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (WINNER)

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records/RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde: “Solar Power” – Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile (WINNER)

Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic (WINNER)

P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records/RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks/Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet (WINNER)

BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake: “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records

The MTV VMAs 2021 took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night. The night of music, dance and performances was hosted by Doja Cat.

Are you happy reading the MTV VMAs 2021 winner list? Else let us know in the comment who you wanted to see take home a trophy and in which category.

