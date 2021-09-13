Advertisement

Travis Scott forgot to thank baby mama Kylie Jenner at the VMAs. After a year of virtual performances and social distancing, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are back in full swing. Several Hollywood celebrities attended the event. From Justin Bieber flying from the ceiling during his performance to Machine Gun Kelly, and Conor McGregor throwing punches at each other, and a lot of things went down, which has made the headlines.

Amongst all the craziness of the awards, Scott took home the VMA for Best Hip-Hop for “Franchise,” his song with Young Thug and M.I.A. After receiving the trophy, the rapper made a thank you speech where he thanked almost everyone except someone really important.

Advertisement

Travis Scott said, “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” leading to a cheer from the crowd. He then added, “All the amazing fans out there—I love you all so much. We couldn’t do it without you all.” After this, the rapper wrapped his speech up, and it was clear that he forgot to thank Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with his second child. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star made the official announcement through a video on Instagram. Check it out below:

A lot of fans started to tease the omission of Kylie Jenner in Travis Scott’s speech at the MTV VMAs and several tweets poured in.

“I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi” – Travis Scott at the #VMAs Kylie watching at home: pic.twitter.com/Ud43q1BpzN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 13, 2021

Why did MTV cut to Lil Nas X after Travis Scott won Best Hip-Hop? 🤨#VMAs pic.twitter.com/mTplvVITNk — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) September 13, 2021

Kylie didn’t take the snub too hard either, as she posted a video of Scott accepting the award on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Jenner has been keeping it busy as well. She celebrated New York Fashion Week and keeps posting photos of her baby bump now and then. A source close to Travis revealed, “He’s crazy about Kylie and is so excited to have another baby.”

Even though Travis Scott forgot to thank Kylie Jenner at the MTV VMAs, doesn’t mean that he is any less crazy about her and their new baby.

Must Read: MTV VMAs 2021: BTS Wins Group Of The Year, Best K-Pop; Justin Bieber Named Artist Of The Year – Here’s The Complete Winner List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube