Kylie Jenner surprised her fans on September 7 when she took to social media and shared a video (featuring Kris Jenner) revealing all she was expecting for the second time. This kid will be the reality tv star’s second child with rapper Travis Scott, and fans were shocked hearing it as the duo had split ways in 2019.

Now, as per a recent report, the rapper is super excited and crazy about baby No 2 with Kylie. In fact, sources say this pregnancy is “bringing out something different in Travis and actually getting them (the couple) closer.” Read on to know more.

Talking about Travis Scott being over the moon about having another kid with Kylie Jenner, a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife, “He’s crazy about Kylie and is so excited to have another baby,” Another insider also told the publication that Travis and Kylie are “each other’s ride or die” who have always had a “strong bond” since they got together in 2017. For those who do not know, shortly after they met each other at the Coachella Music Festival, the duo was pregnant with daughter Stormi, who they welcomed in February 2018.

While adding that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still living separately, one source said they still lived in close proximity to one another. Their second insider noted that them not living together “doesn’t mean a whole lot” for the status of their relationship. The source also revealed that before the couple split in 2019, the Houston rapper – born Jacques Bermon Webster II, had plans to propose to the reality TV star. The source stated, “That’s something that has been on his mind in the past. Despite breaking up, those strong feelings don’t just completely disappear forever and although there’s no current plans for marriage, that could change anytime.”

Another insider, while talking about this Travis Scott-Kylie Jenner pregnancy said, “This pregnancy is bringing out something different in Travis and actually getting them closer.” They added that Travis has a strong bond with Stormi and is “looking forward” to welcoming their second addition — possibly a son. The source added, “He now knows how to handle all of the firsts this time around. He has also been eager to have a son but would of course be very happy either way. Him carrying on about wanting a boy is making friends already think and believe they both know the sex of their child,” they also said.

As for Kylie, she was keen to have a sibling for Stormi given her close bond with sister Kendall. In a past article, HL revealed that Travis Scott being a great father to their daughter Stormi was one of the reasons why Kylie Jenner wanted to have another baby. A source had told them, “She loves how involved he is with Stormi and how he’s very hands on. That’s part of the reason they’re having another. Travis and Kylie truly get along and have such respect for each other. They want the best for each other and for Stormi. Kylie has always wanted to expand her family as she loves being a mother. So she is super happy to be pregnant with baby number two.”

